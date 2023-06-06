Watch live as Prince Harry expected to arrive at High Court for MGN battle

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Prince Harry is expected to arrive at the High Court in London for a battle against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

The Duke of Sussex is suing the group for damages, claiming journalists at its titles – which also include the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People – were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception.

He did not appear in court on Monday, but is expected to arrive today (6 June).

The royal alleges around 140 articles published between 1996 and 2010 contained information gathered using unlawful methods, and 33 of these have been selected to be considered at the trial.

Yesterday, David Sherborne, acting for Harry, referred to a 2003 article which detailed an alleged row between the duke and Prince William, over their mother’s former butler Paul Burrell.

“Even at this very early formative stage... the seeds of discord between these two brothers are starting to be sown,” the barrister said.