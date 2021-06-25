Prince Harry arrives in UK ahead of Princess Diana statue unveiling
Prince Harry has landed in the UK ahead of the unveiling of a new statue of Princess Diana next week.
A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed to The Independent that Harry has “arrived safely at Frogmore Cottage” - the home of his cousin Princess Eugenie, her husband, Jack Brooksbank and their son, August.
More follows....
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies