(Getty Images for Global Citizen )

Prince Harry arrives in UK ahead of Princess Diana statue unveiling

Ellie Abraham@ellieabraham
Friday 25 June 2021 15:34
comments

Prince Harry has landed in the UK ahead of the unveiling of a new statue of Princess Diana next week.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed to The Independent that Harry has “arrived safely at Frogmore Cottage” - the home of his cousin Princess Eugenie, her husband, Jack Brooksbank and their son, August.

