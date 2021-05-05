Prince Philip’s official cause of death revealed as ‘old age’

The Duke of Edinburgh’s cause of death was officially recorded as “old age”, it has been reported.

Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 on 9 April, after being discharged from hospital following a procedure for a pre-existing condition, but Buckingham Palace did not confirm the cause of death.

However, Sir Huw Thomas, the head of the royal medical household, declared the cause of death simply as “old age” on the official certification, reports The Telegraph.

This description makes clear that there was no other identifiable illness or injury that contributed to his death, including the heart condition that required surgery just weeks prior to his passing.

Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell, the Duke’s private secretary, registered his death with the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead on 13 April, say the reports.

The certificate, which references Prince Philip’s Greek heritage, lists his first occupation as naval officer and Prince of the United Kingdom.

His second is “husband of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, The Sovereign”.

His full name is listed as “His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh formerly known as Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark, formerly known as Philip Mountbatten”.

The Duke’s funeral took place on 17 April – the eighth day of national mourning, a period which began on the day of the announcement of his death.

Prince Philip’s coffin was transported through the grounds of Windsor Castle to the chapel in a Land Rover that he helped to design for this very purpose in 2005.

The Dean of Windsor conducted the ceremony, while the Archbishop of Canterbury pronounced the Blessing.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, only 30 guests were allowed to attend the funeral, which was a ceremonial royal funeral, rather than a state funeral, which is normally reserved for the monarch.

Despite her four children all being present, the Queen was forced to sit alone in the chapel - with no other households - as her husband was buried in the Royal Vault at St George’s Chapel.

The monarch reportedly carried a special memento of her life with the Duke of Edinburgh – a small photograph of the couple as newlyweds in Malta – into the church inside her handbag.

The Queen left a handwritten note on Prince Philip’s coffin, which she signed off using Prince Philip’s pet name for her – “Lilibet”.