Members of the royal family share their personal thoughts and reflections as they pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh in a new BBC documentary.

It will also feature video footage from the Queen’s private cine-film collection, including an old clip of her running after her husband and children as they ride tricycles.

Another video shows the duke rowing a boat with his son Prince Edward and playing beside a lake.

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers was originally commissioned to mark Prince Philip’s 100th birthday, but he died aged 99 this April.

The one-off documentary now features interviews filmed both before and after his death.

In a trailer, royal family members Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and Zara Tindall speak candidly about the the late royal.

“He’s always been a huge presence behind everything we’ve done.” Phillip’s grandson, Prince William, says.

“What you see is what you got with my grandfather. He was unapologetically him,” adds Prince Harry.

The duke’s eldest granddaughter, Zara, says: “You never really prepare yourself for losing him because he was always there.”

Phillip’s son Prince Charles tells viewers: “We were lucky to have him for nearly 100 years.”

The Queen is not listed as a contributor on the show.

The BBC says: “The documentary-makers have been inside Buckingham Palace to meet the duke’s long-serving staff and to capture his study, private office and library, exactly as they were during his seven decades at the heart of royal life.

“There are poignant recollections, plenty of humour and numerous fresh insights into the character and legacy of this royal pioneer.”

The hour-long programme is scheduled to be broadcast at 9pm on BBC One on 22 September.

Oxford Film is the production company behind the programme that previously produced ITV documentary Our Queen at 90 2016.