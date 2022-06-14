<p>Prince William (left) and Prince Andrew</p>

Prince William (left) and Prince Andrew

(Getty)

Prince William threatened to ‘withdraw’ from Garter Day if Prince Andrew appeared publicly, report says

The Duke of Cambridge was ‘adamant’, a source says

Kate Ng
Tuesday 14 June 2022 13:01
Comments

Prince William reportedly gave the royal family an ultimatum over the Duke of York’s potential comeback to public events at the Order of the Garter ceremony on Monday.

The Duke of Cambridge is said to have warned that he would “withdraw” from the ceremony if Prince Andrew was given a place in public during the event.

It comes after Andrew was reportedly banned from making any public appearances during the event. It was initially reported that he would be present alongside senior members of the royal family in St George’s Chapel.

Butthe Evening Standard quoted a senior source as saying: “The Duke of Cambridge was adamant. If York insisted on taking part publicly, he would withdraw.”

The decision to bar Andrew from public parts of the ceremony meant he did not take part in the procession of Garter Knights, who walked through the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Recommended

The Duke stepped back from public duties in 2020 over his links to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and has since been stripped of his honorary military titles and his HRH style.

He paid a multi-million pound settlement on a civil sexual assault case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, who he claims to have never met. He vehemently denies her allegations that he sexually assaulted her when she was 17, after she was trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew was last seen in public in March, during the memorial service for his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh.

He arrived at Westminster Abbey with the Queen and walked her through the abbey in front of 1,800 people who were gathered to celebrate Prince Philip’s life.

It has been reported that Andrew wanted to appear at the Order of the Garter ceremony to signal his return to public duties.

An unnamed source was quoted by The Telegraph on Sunday as saying: “Most importantly for [Andrew] is his status as an HRH and ‘Prince of the Blood’ and he feels that should be reinstated and his position recognised and respected.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in