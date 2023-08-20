Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Prince of Wales has been criticised by some football fans for his video addressing his absence from today’s Women’s World Cup final.

England’s Lionesses are taking on Spain in a historic match in Sydney today (Sunday 20 August), after beating hosts Australia in the semi-final match on Wednesday (16 August).

While Queen Letizia of Spain is cheering on her country at the stadium, no members of the British Royal Family will be a part of the sporting moment in person. It is thought that their absence is due to the environmental concerns around flying to the other side of the world for a short amount of time.

The Prince of Wales has been particularly criticised for his absence. Some have argued that, as the president of the Football Association (FA), he would have been present for the men’s final.

In a video posted to social media on Saturday (19 August), William wished the Lionesses well while sitting with his eight-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Since the clip was posted online, it has been a topic of debate for many football fans and onlookers.

Some have claimed that the Prince included his daughter as a way to ward off further criticism. Author and activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu remarked: “Using Princess Charlotte, as [a] PR shield to deflect from backlash of deplorable decision not to support #Lionesses in person as FA President, is stereotypically sexist & patriarchal.”

Journalist Poorna Bell also commented on Twitter, noting that William not including his sons George and Louis in the video is an example of how an early “gender gap” in sport can begin.

Prince William and Princess Charlotte (Prince of Wales / Instagram)

“The gender gap for sport begins at a young age and underpins ideas that everyone should take an interest in men’s sport while women’s sport is for girls,” she wrote.

“Bad enough he didn’t go to watch the match let alone only posing with his daughter – what message does that send to his boys?”

Another Twitter user wrote: “Strange of William to wheel Charlotte out for the football when it’s normally George he takes with him, because Charlotte OBVIOUSLY has no interest in football, But he wheeled her out because it’s female football...”

Another social media user noted that the Prince should “100 per cent be there as President of the FA”, adding that “he’d jump on it if it was the men’s team in a World Cup final”.

They continued: “I hate that the video is just him and Charlotte, it screams this is just a thing for girls – it’s for everyone. Who on earth is doing this PR?”

Good Morning Britain co-anchor Adil Ray shared his thoughts about the absence of the royal family in general, describing it as a “huge error of judgement”.

He wrote: “Nobody in attendance at one of the biggest sporting moments in the history of the United Kingdom. Nothing bigger. Their absence without any official explanation is bizarre.”

However, broadcaster Dan Walker is among those defending William’s choice not to attend the final. In a tweet, the former BBC Breakfast host wrote: “I hope the @Lionesses get it done today. Not sure why some people are getting so angry about Prince William not going to the game. We all know he’d get hammered for the cost & climate impact of flying all the way to Australia for one football match. Come on England.”

One Twitter user also pointed out that William and Charlotte posted a similar video in support of the Lionesses ahead of the Euros final in 2022. “Those who are criticising William of using Charlotte for PR need to see the video he posted with her last year,” he wrote.

The Independent has reached out to a royal representative for comment.