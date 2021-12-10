Prince William and Kate release Christmas card featuring family holiday photo

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released their annual family Christmas card.

This time, however, instead of taking the photograph at their family home in Norfolk, the Cambridge’s have chosen to set their Christmas card in Jordan, where they visited earlier this year.

In the photograph, Prince William sits beside Kate Middleton while seated on a gold pouffe with the couple resting their hands on each other’s knees.

Their three children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, are all present as well.

George and Charlotte are seated next to their parents on red stools while Louis sits cross-legged on the floor on what appears to be a sheepskin rug.

The family’s outfits are casual but coordinated, with William wearing a khaki polo shirt that matches the shade of Kate’s button-up shirt dress.

William paired the shirt with beige shorts and loafers.

As for the children, Charlotte is pictured in a blue gingham dress and blue trainers.

George, meanwhile, wears a camouflaged polo shirt and shorts while Louis is in a blue stripes polo shirt and shorts.

The caption on the image, which was shared on the Cambridge’s official Instagram account, states: “Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card.”

The image is a marked departure from Christmas cards of previous years.

In 2020, the family’s Christmas card was shared prematurely on social media by royal fans.

It showed the family in a typically festive setting: sat on a bale of hay in front of a pile of chopped wood, all wearing their warmest winter jumpers.