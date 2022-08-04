Prince William and Kate lead birthday wishes for Meghan Markle
The Duchess of Sussex turns 41 on Wednesday 4 August
Members of the royal family have sent well wishes to the Duchess of Sussex on her 41st birthday.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were among those to share messages.
“Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote on Instagram.
They also shared a photograph of Meghan smiling while attending a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral during the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in June.
Prince Charles and Camilla also posted a photograph of Meghan from the service, writing: “Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!”
The Queen is yet to share a message from the Royal Family Twitter account.
On her 40th birthday last year, Meghan launched a new initiative which would help women get back into the workforce following the pandemic.
The project, named 40x40, encouraged people from across the world to donate 40 minutes of their time to help women who have suffered a job loss
“Because I’m turning 40 I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who is mobilising back into the workforce,” the Duchess said in a video at the time.
“Over 2m in the US alone and tens of millions around the world have lost their jobs due to Covid, and I think if we all do it and all commit 40 minutes to some sort of act of service we can create a ripple effect,” she said.
Hary and Meghan returned to the UK with their children in June, marking the family’s first visit since the couple stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first public appearance at a service of thanksgiving, which was not attended by the Queen.
