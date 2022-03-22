The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been “honoured” to visit Belize during the first part of their eight-day Caribbean tour, which has sparked controversy among some residents.

Prince William also passed on “the very warmest wishes from my grandmother, the Queen of Belize” in a post on the royal couple’s official Instagram account.

It comes after their schedule was forced to change due to protests from residents of a village William and Kate were set to visit on the first full day of their Platinum Jubilee tour there.

In his message on Instagram, William praised the efforts that the people of Belize have made to preserve the “extraordinary biodiversity” of the country’s jungles and ocean reefs.

The Cambridges were also treated to “a taste of Belize’s wonderful cultural diversity – from Mayan chocolate to Garifuna drumming”, which the Duke said “even got us dancing”.

The visit to Belize concluded on Tuesday with a speech given by William at a reception held in the shadow of the Maya ruins at Cahal Pech, near San Ignacio.

In his speech, the Duke quoted from the Queen’s 1994 address to the country’s parliament which highlighted how individuals needed to work together to safeguard freedoms.

He told the guests: “She said, ‘I am proud to associate myself with your determination that social justice and personal freedom should flourish under the rule of law.

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge listen as Belize's Prime Minister Johnny Briceno delivers a speech, during a special reception in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, hosted by the Governor General of Belize Froyla Tzalam, on the third day of their tour of the Caribbean, at the Mayan ruins at Cahal Pech, Belize (REUTERS)

“It is always dangerous, however, to be complacent and to assume that democratic values will look after themselves. Vigilance in protecting them is needed’.”

William continued: “Her Majesty went on to say that ‘Most of all, democracy is safe-guarded by teamwork – the individual wills of all citizens, each pulling together towards the same objective’.

“Sadly, elsewhere in the world, that vigilance is being tested today in Ukraine. Belize has joined many others in condemning the invasion and standing up for the principles of international law, peace and security.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit Caracol Mayan archaeological site in the Chiquibul Forest (Getty Images)

“Today we think of those struggling in Ukraine and we stand with them in solidarity,” he added.

The Duke, alongside the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, have all spoken out in support of Ukraine in recent weeks.

Ukraine is battling Russian armed forces after president Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion on the country almost four weeks ago.

As the royal couple prepare to travel to Jamaica, they are also facing further protests with local campaigners who have accused the Queen and her predecessors of perpetuating slavery.

A coalition of Jamaican politicians, business leaders, doctors and musicians have signed an open letter calling on the British monarchy to pay slave reparations.

Additional reporting by PA