Prince William has suggested he doesn’t want any more children after he told the Duchess of Cambridge not to get “any ideas” on their recent visit to Burnley and Clitheroe.

The Duke and Duchess met new parents Trudi and Alastair Barrie and their newborn daughter, Anastasia, during their trip to Clitheroe Community Hospital.

Kate, who recently celebrated her 40th birthday, had the opportunity to hold and cradle Anastasia while the baby’s parents and other people in the room looked on.

As she did so, a loud “Awww” echoed throughout the room, prompting William, 39, to joke: “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!”

The crowd laughed, and Kate began to carefully pass Anastasia back to her parents. William joked again: “Don’t take her with you.”

The royal pair travelled to Lancashire on Thursday 20 January to meet with staff at the hospital and thank them for their work during the pandemic.

Kate also enjoyed a cuddle with a 10-week-old cockapoo named Alfie, who will be trained as a therapy dog.

Kate and William have three children together, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.

In 2020, Duchess hinted that William did not want any more children while meeting with fans outside the Khidmat Centre in Bradford, Yorkshire.

After meeting with leaders from various faith and community groups in the area, Kate spoke to royal fan Josh Macpalce, who told the future queen that he sent cards congratulating her after each of her three children were born.

She told the 25-year-old at the time: “I don’t think William wants any more.”

In the 2015 documentary When Ant and Dec Met the Prince: 40 Years of The Prince’s Trust, Prince William opened up about fatherhood and said having children made him “a lot more emotional than I used to be”.

“I never used to get too wound up or worried about things,” he said in the documentary. “But now the smallest little things, you well up a little more, you get affected by the sort of things that happen around the world or whatever a lot more, I think, as a father.

“Just because you realise how precious life is and it puts it all in perspective. The idea of not being around to see your children grow up [is horrible].”