<p>Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive at the “Together at Christmas” community carol service at Westminster Abbey</p>

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive at the “Together at Christmas” community carol service at Westminster Abbey

(Getty)

This is what Prince William gave Kate Middleton for Christmas this year

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a low-key celebration

Laura Hampson
Thursday 30 December 2021 09:52
Buying a Christmas gift for your partner is hard enough, but what do you do when your significant other happens to be a royal?

The British royal family are known for giving each other “joke” gifts each year, but this year Prince William gave Kate Middleton something a little more sentimental.

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, William wanted to make this Christmas “extra special” for Kate, so he surprised her with a “beautiful bracelet”.

The source added that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also took the opportunity to spoil their kids this Christmas, getting Prince George a camping kit, Prince Louis a climbing frame and Princess Charlotte a video camera.

“Kate cooked a traditional Christmas feast for lunch – turkey, stuffing, pigs in blankets, ham, roast potatoes and all the trimmings,” the source said.

They added that Kate “used her creative skills” to decorate the table with evergreen branches, cones and candles and that the children helped to bake a yule log and an apple pie.

The source said that the Cambridges spent Christmas at Anmer Hall, their country home in Norfolk.

Usually, the Cambridges would join the rest of the royal family at Sandringham to celebrate Christmas, but this was called off for the second year in a row as the Queen celebrated Christmas at Windsor with her son, Prince Charles, and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Buckingham Palace confirmed last week that Her Majesty would spend the festive period, including New Years, at Windsor instead of her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

It was the Queen’s first Christmas since her husband, Prince Philip, passed away in April this year and she paid tribute to him in her Christmas Day speech.

The source said William and Kate video called the Queen on Christmas Day.

