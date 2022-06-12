Prince William and Kate ‘moving to Windsor’ following Jubilee talks

The Duke and Duches of Cambridge are planning to move their family from London to Berkshire, a new report has claimed.

According to The Sunday Times, Prince William and Kate will maintain Kensington Palace as their London home but later this summer, their primary residence will become a house on the Queen’s Windsor estate.

The couple’s eldest children, Prince George,eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, will move out of their current prep school, Thomas’s Battersea, and enroll in a school near Windsor.

The publication claims that the family will continue to visit Anmer Hall, their home in Norfolk, while their press and private offices will be housed at Kensington Palace.

It’s understood that in time, the family will move into Windsor Castle because the Prince of Wales is not planning to there as much as the Queen does when he becomes King.

“The reality is they are quite confined in what they can do in London,” a friend told the publication.

“The kids can’t go into the park and kick a football with friends. Their plan is to be there for the next ten to 15 years and then move to Anmer, which is so special to them.”

It’s thought that Berkshire will be the final move for the family before Prince William becomes King.

A close aide told The Sunday Times: “There is a sense of the future accelerating towards him, which is tinged with profound sadness — though he would never say it publicly — because of the implication that his grandmother would no longer be around, the added pressures on his father and his family being under even more scrutiny.”