Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince William will take advantage of any opportunity to joke around, even with his father King Charles III.

The rehearsal for the monarch’s coronation, which aired in the new BBC special Charles III: The Coronation Year, shows Prince William using his hands to close a small clasp holding a lavish robe around his father.

One person under the username @princess__jo took to TikTok to share a clip of the rehearsal. In the clip, William rehearses the moment he touches the King’s crown and kisses him on the cheek after saying the homage: “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you, and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

After William pretends to touch his father’s crown, he jokingly tickles his right cheek before giving it a kiss. He was then informed that, on the day of the actual coronation, he had to kiss the left cheek instead.

“Oh is it the left side?” he said, before jokingly telling his father: “Your left cheek is better!”

Since first being posted on Wednesday 27 December, the video has received over 700,000 views, with many people commenting on the relationship that Charles and William appear to have.

“I love the way King Charles looks at his son. He loves him so much,” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter agreed, writing: “The more of this wholesome footage they release the better. They are human and they are a family.”

“Although he is a King, but let’s not forget that he is a father with a fatherly feelings,” a third commenter wrote.

“Gives him a little tickle! They are so funny together,” a fourth pointed out.

In the footage, William also makes his father laugh when he remarks while trying to tie the robe around his father: “On the day, that’s not going to go in,” with Charles, referencing his own hands, replying: “No, you haven’t got sausage fingers like mine.”

Those who didn’t comment on William and Charles together commented on Charles joking about the size of his fingers. “Him joking about having sausage fingers is so funny to me. Wasn’t sure if he was insecure or not,” one comment on the TikTok read.

When he was the Prince of Wales, Charles would sometimes poke fun at his large digits, which he dubbed “sausage fingers”.

Charles’s hands again came under the spotlight when royal fans made remarks about them during the coronation.

This wouldn’t be the first time Charles referenced his own hands in such a way. In a letter to a friend after William was born, Charles reportedly wrote: “I can’t tell you how excited and proud I am. He really does look surprisingly appetising and has sausage fingers just like mine.”

However, the King’s hands have been a topic of discussion since the day of his birth, as his late mother the Queen observed in a letter to her former music teacher.

According to The Mirror, she wrote: “The baby is very sweet and we are enormously proud of him. He has an interesting pair of hands for a baby.

“They are rather large, but with fine long fingers quite unlike mine and certainly unlike his father’s. It will be interesting to see what they become. I still find it hard to believe I have a baby of my own!”