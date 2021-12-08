Prince William has revealed that there is “nothing better” than turning up the volume to AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck’ to get him pumped up for the working week.

The Duke of Cambridge said the rock anthem, which was released in 1990, was just the ticket to make listeners feel like “you can take on anything and anyone”.

The prince appeared on Apple Fitness+’ audio programme Time To Walk on Sunday, and took listeners on a journey through Norfolk as he shared stories from his childhood and songs that were meaningful to him.

He said of the Australian rock band’s hit song: “There’s nothing better, when you’re a bit bleary-eyed after the weekend and trying to get yourself back into the grind of the week, than listening to ‘Thunderstruck’.

“It absolutely wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone… It’s a difficult song not to dance to or to nod along to.”

William also shared that Tina Turner’s ‘Simply the Best’ was a song that reminded him of his mother, the late Princess Diana, driving him and his brother, Prince Harry, back to boarding school after holidays.

“Sitting in the back seat and singing away, it felt like a real family moment,” he said. “When I listen to it now it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother.”

The prince revealed that his love for music has been passed down to his children, Charlotte and George, whose current favourite tune is ‘Waka Waka’ by Shakira.

Time To Walk is an audio walking experience available to anyone with an Apple Watch and Bluetooth headphones. The show has had guests such as Dolly Parton, Naomi Campbell, Jane Fonda, Stephen Fry, and more.

However, Apple has made this episode featuring William available for anyone to hear, for free. It is available through the Apple Music app on iPhone, iPad, Android phones or Mac, or on music.apple.com.