Prince William has said he is even more committed to men’s mental health and suicide prevention.

The Duke of Cambridge, 39, renewed his support for charity James’ Place – who offer support to men battling suicidal thoughts – on Tuesday at the organisation’s new centre opening in London.

The prince has previously opened up about his own struggles with mental health and experiences of PTSD from working as an air ambulance pilot.

At the centre’s opening, he said there is not being enough done to tackle the crisis and solutions must be provided quickly.

Speaking to Derek Wilson, 58, who has previously sought help from the charity, Prince William said: “We are not really tackling the problem as fast as we need to.”

Prince William unveiled an opening plaque for James’ Place in London. (PA)

In a later speech during a plaque unveiling to mark the opening, he added: “The one takeaway thing for me today particularly, is the idea that there is a solution, there’s always a solution.

“I think men sometimes get so in the detail we forget about the bigger picture and being able to have that bit of support that can move them forward, and there is hope and a brighter future beyond that,” he continued. “So, I think you’re [James’ Place] going to give a lot of men the support they need.”

James’ Place was co-founded by Clare Milford Haven and Nick Wentworth-Stanley who set up the charity following the death of their son, James, by suicide when he was 21.

The Duke of Cambridge spoke with Clinical Lead Jane Boland during a visit to the new London centre of James' Place. (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Prince William opened up the first James’ Place centre in Liverpool in 2018 and the charity has offered support to over 800 men struggling with mental health and suicidal thoughts.

Speaking in 2021, the prince said he struggled with his own mental health and wellbeing when working in the air ambulance.

He said: “When I was in the air ambulance, any job I went to with children - that really affected me. For me, it was the relation of my personal life, with the family or the incident I was at. I found that very difficult.”