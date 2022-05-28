Prince William leads Trooping the Colour rehearsal ahead of bank holiday weekend

The Duke of Cambridge has led a dress rehearsal in London today for the Trooping the Colour parade ahead of next week’s celebrations.

The colour of the Irish Guards will be trooped at this year’s event and Prince William, as Colonel of the Regiment, led the full dress rehearsal at Horse Guards Parade on Saturday.

William, on horseback, oversaw the 90-minute rehearsal for the annual military spectacle which will this year kick off the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations during the long bank holiday weekend.

The bank holiday weekend will run from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June and will see four days of events, including Trooping the Colour, a party at the Palace, and a platinum jubilee pageant.

The Queen, 96, has been facing mobility issues since she was hospitalised overnight in October last year. Earlier this month Buckingham Palace said that Her Majesty’s attendance at the events would not be confirmed until the day-of.

It is believed the Queen could view the ceremony from a raised platform but Buckingham Palace has said her presence at the Jubilee events may not be confirmed until the day.

If the Queen does delegate her salute duties at Trooping the Colour, which has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for more than 260 years, then her eldest son, the Prince of Wales, may take her place.

On Saturday, William watched as more than 1,500 soldiers and 350 horses carried out complex battlefield drill manoeuvres.

They included Devon-based trooper Samuel Wallace, 24, who is the first practising Rastafarian in the Household Guards.

The Army views him as one of its most impressive junior soldiers and he has been made part of the royal escort team for the ceremony.

More than 7,000 guests watched as the soldiers and military horses carried out some of the most challenging drills to a programme of music.

Additional reporting by PA