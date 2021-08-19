The highly-anticipated Princess Diana statue unveiled by Prince William and Prince Harry last month brought “unity and togetherness” in the royal family, Sarah Ferguson has said.

“The statue brought unity and togetherness to the family and I’m glad that my loyal friend has been honoured in this way,” the 61-year-old told Australian Women’s Weekly.

William, 39, and Harry, 36, came together to unveil the statue of their mother in Kensington Palace Gardens in July. It was the first time they’d publicly reunited since Harry’s move to the US with wife Meghan Markle in 2020.

They also joined their aunts Lady Sarah McCorquodale, 66, and Lady Jane Fellowes, 64, and their uncle Charles, Earl Spencer, 57, for an intimate ceremony at Kensington Palace.

In 2019, it was widely reported that there was a a ‘rift’ between the brother. In the same year, Harry said in an ITV documentary that the two were “on different paths at the moment” but he loved William “dearly”.

Later, in the 2021 televised interview with Oprah, Harry said: “As I’ve said before, I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been to hell together. But we’re on different paths.”

“The relationship is ‘space’ at the moment,” he continued, “and time heals all things, hopefully.”

Harry also said that his brother and father, Prince Charles, were “trapped” by the institution of the monarchy, and said that he felt “let down” by his father for not providing enough support for him and Meghan.

He claimed that his family “literally cut me off financially” in the first quarter of 2020.

Ferguson’s words on “unity and togetherness” come after saying that Diana would be “very proud of her sons” and their “exceptional wives and fabulous children.”

She added: “I think that [Diana] would be going, ‘YES!’”

In the Australian Women’s Weekly interview, the Duchess also said she has “never felt like an outsider” in the royal family, and that she “loves being a grandmother” to Princess Eugenie’s baby son, August, and Princess Beatrice’s step-son, Wolfie.