Princess Anne reportedly joked “do get away” after a pair of royal enthusiasts went to greet her following a surprise visit.

Emma Dodsworth and Lisa Watkins were finishing work in Malton, North Yorkshire, when they spotted a helicopter approaching.

Recent media reports confirmed that Tom Cruise had been filming Mission: Impossible in the region, so the pair initially assumed the chopper was related to this, before spotting the royal insignia on the side.

As fans of the royal family, the two women followed the helicopter to its landing spot near a local sports centre.

A short time later, the pair were rewarded with the sight of Princess Anne emerging from a 4x4. Watkins, the manager of Parnaby’s clothing store in Malton, said: “Emma and I, we adore the royal family so we couldn't miss it.

“We pulled up and parked the car and ran to where the helicopter was landing but there was only the pilot. We then started to talk to some security guy and they wouldn't tell us who it was but he eventually said someone would be arriving in 45 minutes,” she said.

The vehicle carrying the Princess Royal then arrived to the women’s disbelief.

“As soon as she got out she asked if we were going to play football as I was wearing trainers and a sweatshirt,” revealed Watkins.

Princess Anne in North Yorkshire last week (Emma Dodsworth / SWNS.COM)

''We told her we were there to see her and she said 'do get away'. She had a cheeky grin and we laughed and I cried.”

Watkins added that she had “a reputation for banter, so of course I would banter with Princess Anne.

“She was so lovely,” she said.

Princess Anne had been visiting the nearby Jack Berry House, a rehabilitation centre for injured jockeys. Dodsworth added: “We weren't expecting it, I am a professional photographer and I have taken photos of Princess Anne before. She's been absolutely lovely.

“We are royal family addicts, so when we saw the helicopter I recognised the burgundy from last time.

''We were shaking and so excited. We have not stopped talking about it,” she said.

Princess Anne first officially opened the £3.1 million rehabilitation centre for injured jockeys in June 2015.

According to local media, the former Olympic equestrian met with 30 patients of the centre. The princess, who is also a patron of the charity, joined patients and staff for afternoon tea.

Chief executive Lisa Hancock said: “It was a real treat for the guests to meet the princess as many of them haven't been able to go out themselves until now. She was very generous with her time and really interested to hear their stories.

“The princess is an experienced equestrian herself and she was comparing her old injuries from days gone by to some of the jockeys she met. She's very aware of how medical and rehab practises have progressed enormously.”