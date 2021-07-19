Princess Anne records message of support to team GB ahead of Olympics

Princess Anne has recorded a message of support for Team GB ahead of the opening of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, recalling her own experience of competing.

In a new video shared by Buckingham Palace, the Princess Royal said that while this year’s games would be “different”, they would be “no less important”.

As president of the British Olympic Association since 1983, she began: “As your President, I would like to wish you every success for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“Although I am sad not to be there in person, I and the whole nation will be cheering for you and proudly supporting you from home.”

The 70-year-old royal was the first member of the royal family to compete in the Olympics, riding the Queen’s horse, Goodwill, in the equestrian event in Montreal, Canada, in 1976.

In her message, she reflected on her own experiences at the world’s biggest sporting tournament.

“I do remember from my own Olympic journey the anticipation and excitement of stepping onto the Olympic stage. But also the single-minded focus on what you need to do,” she said.

“I know that you have all worked incredibly hard for this moment, during the most challenging of times, and I hope you will find the Team GB environment a support and an inspiration for you.”

She added: “This is your Olympics. It will be different, but not in its importance to you. Savour it, and above all, enjoy it.

“Good luck, and I look forward to celebrating your achievements with you in the autumn.”

The Queen’s only daughter has been a member of the International Olympic Committee since 1988 and was a director of the London Organising Committee responsible for London’s successful bid to host the games in the capital in 2012.

She formally accepted the Olympic flame in Athens on behalf of London and brought it back to Britain for its 8,000-mile relay tour of the country.

Zara Tindall, Princess Anne’s only daughter, followed in her mother’s footsteps and competed in the equestrian event at the 2012 games, winning a silver medal, which was proudly presented to her by her mother.