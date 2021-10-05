The touching meaning behind Princess Beatrice’s baby name

Princess Beatrice paid tribute to her mother Sarah Ferguson when choosing a name for her newborn daughter, it has been revealed.

The 33-year-old gave birth to a girl at 11.42pm on Saturday 18 September at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

The couple named her Sienna Elizabeth and now, a family friend has explained the meaning behind the name.

“They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honour the Duchess [Sarah Ferguson], and also reflected the golden rust colour of both the Duchess's hair colour and Beatrice's, which the new baby shares,” they told Hello! Magazine.

And in keeping with tradition, the newborn’s middle name is Elizabeth, a nod to her great-grandmother the Queen.

Sienna is the Princess’s first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Edoardo already has a four-year-old son named Wolfie from a previous relationship with architect Dara Huang.

In an announcement shared to Twitter, Beatrice posted a picture of Sienna’s footprints, writing: “We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.”

Edoardo shared the same photograph on Instagram with the caption: “Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. Our life together has just begun, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that await us.

“Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying….that with every child you grow a whole new heart.”

He added: “A massive thank you to the midwife and the amazing team at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.”

Sienna is eleventh in line to the royal throne.

In 2019, Edoardo’s father, Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi revealed that all of his son’s future children will receive the title “nobile donna”.

Edoardo, whose official title is Count, comes from a family that was part of the Italian nobility before the country became a republic in 1946.

Beatrice and Edoardo married in a secret ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor in July 2020, less than a year after becoming engaged in September 2019.