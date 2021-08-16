Princess Beatrice has shared her “great learnings” for anyone who has received the news that “you’ve got the gift that is dyslexia”.

The princess, who was identified as having dyslexia aged seven, said she never felt “lesser than” while growing up, and that she moved forward by focusing on what she “could do” rather than what she couldn’t do.

Speaking to Giovanna Fletcher, the guest editor of this week’s digital edition of Hello! magazine, Beatrice said she wants to change the narrative around having dyslexia and hopes that people will find it “inspiring”.

Reflecting on her own experience of navigating school with a learning difference, the royal explained that it “has been the making of some of my best decision making”.

“As an older person looking back, it definitely has allowed me to look at things in a new way and come up with solutions,” she explained. “I always describe it like being able to think in a circle.”

The royal, who is expecting her first child this autumn with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also positively talked about the possibility of her children and step-children having dyslexia.

“If any child or bonus son or future babies that are on their way are lucky enough to be diagnosed with dyslexia, I feel incredibly grateful to have tools such as the Helen Arkell Centre to be able to tap into and give them the extra support,” she said.

“My husband is also dyslexic, so we’ll see whether we’re having this conversation in a couple of months time with a new baby in the house.

“But I really see it as a gift and life is about the moments that challenge you and make you.”

Beatrice has continued to champion the work of Helen Arkell Dyslexia Centre, which she has been patron of since 2013.

The NHS says dyslexia is a "common learning difficulty" that can cause problems with reading, writing and spelling. Unlike a learning disability, a a person's intelligence isn't affected. It's estimated up to one in every 10 people in the UK has some degree of dyslexia.

You can find more information and advice on dyslexia on the NHS website and the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Centre website.