Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have announced they are expecting a baby this autumn.

The announcement was made on the Royal Family’s Twitter account, and said: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzo are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

The news has brought joy to the monarch and the royal family who are mourning the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh who died last month

The couple were married last July in a secret lockdown wedding after their planned ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic.

The low-key ceremony was held at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, and was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family.

Beatrice wore a vintage wedding gown which previously belonged to the Queen designed by Norman Hartnell, which according to Buckingham Palace was “made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, with organza sleeves” and “encrusted with diamanté and has a geometric checkered bodice”.

The baby will be the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild following the arrival of the Sussexes’ second child in the summer.

Beatrice is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew. Her younger sister, Eugenie, gave birth to a baby boy, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in March this year.