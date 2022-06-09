Princess Beatrice has graciously explained who she is to an unaware royal fan, at the Platinum Jubilee celebration, before acknowledging how “lucky” she is to have the Queen as her grandmother.

The 33-year-old princess complimented her grandmother during the Queen’s four day Jubilee celebration.

In a recent video shared to TikTok by @royalfamilyfanpage5, Princess Beatrice could be seen at the Big Jubilee Lunch event last Sunday, as a woman there touches the royal’s arm before asking her who she is.

After introducing herself as the Queen’s granddaughter, Princess Beatrice briefly noted how “lucky” she was to have the 96-year-old monarch in her life.

“The Queen is my granny,” she said, while holding a lunch guest’s hand. “Yes, she’s my granny. I’m very, very lucky.”

As of 8 June, the clip has more than 2.7m views, with TikTok users in the comments praising Princess Beatrice and how she communicated with the woman at the event.

“She is soo underrated tbh!” one wrote. “But I love how she is doing her duty even though she is not part of the senior royals, she’s still doing her duties.”

“Beatrice is lovely,” another said.

A third person wrote: “Did you see how she held the woman’s hand? How sweet of her!”

The royal family member has previously opened up about her relationship with the Queen. While speaking to Hello! back in 2017, she noted how her two role models in her life were her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, and her grandmother.

Regarding the Queen, Princess Beatrice acknowledged how much of an inspiration the monarch is, as she’s been very involved with her community.

“I find my grandmother inspiring every day because her overwhelming sense of duty is linked with an overwhelming curiosity. Every day she’s curious to learn something new, to do something new,” she explained. “She goes out into the community with a genuine curiosity as to how she can be a force for good in the world.

“She also looks for ways in which she can inspire communities and I admire the way that she works so hard,” the princess added. “Plus, she has to set aside time to dedicate to so many different causes. I’ve got 30 emails in my in-box. She doesn’t necessarily have email, but she’s got red box after red box. I admire her dedication greatly.”

Princess Beatrice attended the Platinum Jubilee pageant last Sunday with her husband, Edoardo Mozzi, and her six-year-old stepson, Christopher “Wolfie” Mozzi. The executive shares Christopher with his ex-girlfriend and American architect, Dara Huang.

Mozzi and Prince Beatrice also welcomed their first child, Sienna, together last October. At the time, the palace also released a statement, via USA Today, about the newborn.

“The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news,” the palace said. “The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.”

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf,” the statement continued.