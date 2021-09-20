Princess Beatrice has given birth to a baby girl at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their first child at 11.42pm on Saturday.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

“The baby weighs six pounds and two ounces. The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.”

Christopher Woolf is Mapelli Mozzi’s four-year-old son with former fiancée Dara Huang.

Beatrice shared the news on her official Twitter account, writing: “So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

“Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care,” she added.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall’s official Twitter account welcomed the birth of Beatrice and Edoardo’s baby daughter.

The tweet said: “Congratulations to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on the happy news of the birth of their daughter.”

The baby, whose name has not been announced, is 11th in line to the throne and is the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild.

She is the second royal baby to be born since the Duke of Edinburgh’s death, following the arrival of the Sussexes’ daughter Lilibet in June.

Beatrice is the eldest daughter of the Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, with the baby being the Yorks’ second grandchild.