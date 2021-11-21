Monaco’s Princess Charlene is being treated for physical and emotional exhaustion, her husband Prince Albert has said.

In a new interview with People, the prince said his wife is receiving treatment at a facility “outside of Monaco”, less than two weeks after she returned home following a six-month stay in South Africa.

Albert, 63, said Charlene had seemed fine for the first few hours of her return, before it “become pretty evident that she was unwell”.

He said his wife “was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life.”

The news comes after Charlene announced that she would not attend Monaco’s National Day festivities on 19 November due to “profound general fatigue”.

Charlene went to South Africa in May to raise awareness of rhino poaching.

The trip was initially meant to be 12 days long but was extended because of health complications, the princess told South Africa’s 702 radio station in July.

Explaining her health condition at the time, she said: “Unfortunately, I had a problem equalising my ears and I found out through the doctors that I had a sinus infection, and quite a serious one. So, it’s taking time to adjust with this problem that I am having.”

Due to the infection, the princess underwent a number of corrective surgeries during her time in South Africa.

“Obviously there were consequences of her different surgeries and the procedures she underwent in the last few months,” Albert said.

“That certainly was a factor, but at this point I prefer not to comment further. I can say she was suffering incredible fatigue.

“She hadn’t slept well in a number of days and she wasn’t eating at all well.”

On her absence from Monaco’s National Day, he said Charlene has lost “a lot of weight”, which has made her vulnerable to other illnesses, such as a cold, flu or Covid-19.

Charlene’s prolonged absence from Monaco has prompted speculation about the extent of her medical issues and the state of her marriage, as she also missed the couple’s 10th wedding anniversary.

Prince Albert, Princess Gabriella (L) and Prince Jacques (R) stand with a message for Princess Charlene at the balcony of Monaco Palace (AFP via Getty Images)

Responding to rumours concerning her health and a rift in their relationship, Albert said: “Because I know there are rumours out there, let me say: This is not Covid-19.

“And it’s not cancer-related. It’s not a personal relationship issue. And if you want to discuss another speculation, it isn’t related to plastic surgery or facial work at all.”

This week, the couple’s twin children, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, 6, marked Monaco’s national holiday by holding up drawings for their mother from a palace balcony.

“We miss you mommy,” Gabriella’s sign said, while Jacques wrote: “We love you mommy.”