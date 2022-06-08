Princess Charlotte adorably stepped in and corrected Prince George’s posture while they stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the Queen on Sunday (5 June).

As the national anthem “God Save The Queen” played in the background, George briefly placed his hand on the ledge in front of him.

Looking at that, Charlotte swiftly nudged her older brother with her shoulder asking him to stand straight.

George responded to his sister’s hint by putting his arms by his side and fixing his posture.

The young royals were accompanied on the Buckingham Palace balcony by their parents Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, their younger brother Prince Louis, and Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla.

A day before the jubilee celebration’s closing, George and Charlotte stole the show at the Party at the Palace concert, where they were seen laughing and singing along with the famous musicians.

(PA)

The young royals joined their parents for the BBC event, which was held on the grounds of Buckingham Palace on Saturday (4 June).

Charlotte and George sat in the front row of the royal box between Prince William and Kate Middleton, clapping and waving small Union Jack flags.

As noted by social media users, they seemed particularly enthusiastic during Queen and Adam Lambert’s performance of “Don’t Stop Me Now” and Rod Stewart’s rendition of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline”.

“The most precious thing I’ve ever seen,” one Twitter user wrote. “Prince George knows the words – father and son singing along together like that. Happy tears.”

Cameras also captured Charlotte’s gleeful reaction to a pre-recorded segment which saw the Queen enjoying a tea party with cartoon character Paddington bear, voiced by Ben Whishaw.

“How pleased was Princess Charlotte to see her Great Grandma with Paddington Bear!” one person wrote.

Another said: “Look at that excitement from Prince George and Princess Charlotte! Too Cute!”