The Princess of Wales has been remembered for many things in the 24 years since her death, from her idiosyncratic style to her dedication to her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.
But when it comes to the most defining moments in Diana’s legacy, her charity work will surely comprise most of them.
Princess Diana became a prominent philanthropic force in her lifetime, using her stature to raise awareness for countless humanitarian issues, from the AIDS crisis to landmines.
In 1987, she famously shook hands with a patient who had AIDS at London Middlesex Hospital, challenging the false belief that the illness could be transmitted by touch.
Not only was she a patron to more than 100 charities over the course of her life, but she also acquired a reputation for dedicating hours of her time to engage with hospital patients and children who were unwell, earning her the nickname: “the people’s Princess”.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies