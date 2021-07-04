Diana was ‘so warm’ and ‘genteel’ to work with, says designer Paul Costelloe

Princess Diana’s former personal fashion designer has said she was “so warm” and “genteel” to work with.

Paul Costelloe, who worked as a personal designer for Diana from 1983 until her death in 1997, told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs programme about his time working for her.

He said going to Kensington Palace to meet her while he was designing her clothes was “one of the most amazing experiences” of his life.

When asked what Diana was like to design for, Costelloe said: “So genteel, so feminine, so warm, so humorous.”

He said that as he sat in the drawing room of Kensington Palace, he “couldn’t believe” he was there.

Costelloe recalled seeing photographs of the Princess of Wales meeting Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti in one of his dresses after she got caught in a downpour during a concert in Hyde Park.

He said: “She just looked so happy and she just did me so proud and I’m so grateful to have that image of her and I’m nearly shedding a tear at this moment, because it was such a special time and I still cherish every moment.”

Costellow is an Irish designer and one of the most established names in British and Irish fashion. He worked in Paris, Milan and New york before establishing his own luxury label, Paul Costelloe Collections.

The designer also made a comment about the Netflix TV series about the royal family, The Crown, saying that it did a “nice rip-off of my yellow linen printed dress” during one of the episodes featuring Diana.

“Not as good as the original, I might add,” he said.

During the interview, Costelloe was asked if he thought people would turn away from fast fashion after the coronavirus pandemic was over.

He replied: “Unfortunately, probably not. I still think there’s that customer out there who wants immediate gratification and then throw it away.

“We are human beings and at the end of the day, we will change briefly but I think we will probably be back again to some bad, bad habits.

“They don’t just go away overnight. Never expect too much from human nature.”

Listeners can tune into Costelloe’s episode of Desert Island Discs at 11am on Sunday.