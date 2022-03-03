Never-before-seen portrait of Princess Diana to go on display at Kensington Palace

A never-before-seen image of the late Princess Diana is set to go on display at Kensington Palace.

The black and white photograph will be part of a new exhibition named “Life Through a Royal Lens” which explores the royal family’s relationship with the camera.

The portrait, taken in 1988 by photographer David Bailey when Diana was 27 years old, was originally commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery.

It sees Diana dressed in a satin one-shoulder dress – a style which was well loved by the royal – and drop earrings.

Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris in 1997, aged 36 years old.

The Life Through a Royal Lens exhibition, which opens on 4 March and will run until the end of October, will include images spanning from the 19th century, during Queen Victoria’s reign, right up until the present day.

It will include both royal portraiture through the decades as well as intimate family images taken by Royal Family members themselves.

The Queen wears the Diamond Diadem (PA)

A black and white photograph of the Queen, taken by light artist Chris Levine in 2004, has also been included in the exhibit.

The monarch is pictured looking straight ahead at the camera, wearing her George IV State Diadem tiara and signature pearl necklace.

The exhibit comes shortly after the Queen marked 70 years on the throne last month, becoming the first monarch in British history to reach the milestone.

Her Majesty is due to commemorate the occasion with a long weekend of festivities in June, including a Platinum Jubilee Pageant through central London, a party at Buckingham Palace and her annual birthday parade, Trooping the Colour.

Last week, the Historic Royal Palaces announced that it will be creating a “superbloom” of flowers around the Tower of London in celebration of the jubilee.

The charity is planting 20 million seeds in the landmarks moat with the aim of creating the appearance of a sea of flowers.

To add an element of fun, members of the public visiting the attraction will be able to enter the “superbloom” via a giant slide.