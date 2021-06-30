Diana, Princess of Wales was a much-loved member of the British royal family, after marrying Prince Charles in 1982.

The public in Britain and the wider commonwealth took so fondly to Diana - and the humanitarian work she became known for - that she is still remembered as “the People’s Princess”.

Before her untimely death in 1997 at the age of 36, Diana was heavily invested in charitable and social issues.

She helped raise awareness for often “taboo” subjects at the time including spending time with people who had HIV/AIDS and leprosy and talking about her own mental health struggles.

Diana was adored for her authenticity and for putting humanity before royal status or fame.

Ahead of what would have been her 60th birthday on 1 July, The Independent looks back at some of Princess Diana’s most powerful quotes.

On the public

“The kindness and affection from the public have carried me through some of the most difficult periods, and always your love and affection have eased the journey.” 1995, BBC Panorama interview

On society

“I think the British people need someone in public life to give affection, to make them feel important, to support them, to give them light in their dark tunnels. I see it as a possibly unique role, and yes, I’ve had difficulties, as everybody has witnessed over the years, but let’s now use the knowledge I’ve gathered to help other people in distress.” 1995, BBC Panorama interview

(Getty Images)

On helping others

“Every single one of us needs to demonstrate how much we care for our community, care for each other and in the process, care for ourselves.” 1993, speech at a conference discussing '​Care In The Community'

(Sue OGROCKI/AFP via Getty Images)

On philanthropy

“Anywhere I see suffering, that is where I want to be, doing what I can.” 1992, attributed by her biographer Andrew Morton in Diana: Her True Story

On rules

“I don’t go by the rule book because I lead from the heart, not the head.” 1995, BBC Panorama interview

Diana runs to embrace William and Harry (Mike Forster/Daily Mail/Shutterstock)

On hugs

“Hugging has no harmful side effects. If we all play our part in making our children feel valued, the result will be tremendous. There are potential huggers in every household.” 1992 speech at a conference on European Drugs Prevention Week.

On fulfilment

“People think that at the end of the day a man is the only answer. Actually, a fulfilling job is better for me.” 1995, BBC Panorama interview

On her children

“I want them [my sons] to have an understanding of people’s emotions, their insecurities, people’s distress, and their hopes and dreams.” 1995, BBC Panorama interview

(AFP via Getty Images)

On love

“If you find someone you love in your life, then hang onto it and look after it.” 1995, BBC Panorama interview

On her marriage to Prince Charles

“Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.” 1995, BBC Panorama interview

Diana, Princess of Wales, during her interview with Martin Bashir for the BBC (BBC/PA)

On the monarchy

“I​'d like to be a queen of people's hearts, in people's hearts.” 1995, BBC Panorama interview

On her legacy

“I am not a political figure. I am a humanitarian figure, always have been and always will be.” 1997, visit to Angola

On politics

“I'm not a political animal but I think the biggest disease this world suffers from in this day and age is the disease of people feeling unloved, and I know that I can give love for a minute, for half an hour, for a day, for a month, but I can give—I'm very happy to do that, and I want to do that.” 1995, BBC Panorama interview