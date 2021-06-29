This week Princess Diana would have celebrated her 60th birthday and to mark the occasion, a statue is being unveiled in her honour.

The statue of the late Princess of Wales has been placed in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in London.

It was said to be one of her favourite places at the Palace where she lived after her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981, and is where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posed for their engagement photos in 2017.

The statue was commissioned by Diana’s sons Prince William and Harry in 2017 to mark the 20th anniversary of her death on 31 August 1997.

At the time, the brothers said: “Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy.”

When is it being unveiled?

To mark what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday, the statue is being unveiled at a small event on Thursday 1 July.

It will take place where the statue is in already situ (but covered) in the gardens of Kensington Palace.

The statue of the Princess of Wales will remain a permanent feature at the site.

(Getty Images)

Who will be there?

Due to coronavirus restrictions, plans for the unveiling ceremony have been scaled back with fewer people in attendance.

Kensington Palace confirmed that among the attendees will be the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex, who has travelled from his home in California, and members of the Spencer family.

Also present will be the statue’s sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, members of the statue committee and garden designer, Pip Morrison.

Who made the sculpture?

The sculpture was created by Rank-Broadley who has been involved in a number of works for the royal family.

His portraits of the Queen feature on coins in the UK and across the Commonwealth.

The statue was originally intended to be made and unveiled in 2017 when it was commissioned, but it has been delayed until now.