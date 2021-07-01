Prince William and Prince Harry will reunite to unveil a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, at the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace on Thursday.
The statue’s reveal on 1 July comes on what would have been the Princess of Wales’ 60th birthday. It has been erected permanently in the newly-redesigned Sunken Garden, which has been filled with more than 4,000 flowers and offers a “calmer and more reflective setting” for the permanent tribute to the princess.
Kensington Palace has confirmed the royal brothers and members of the Spencer family, thought to be her siblings, will attend the unveiling, along with the statue committee and others involved in the process.
The statue was created by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, who has a long track record of creating images of the royal family, and the garden was redesigned by Pip Morrison.
The Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace has been newly redesigned to coincide with the unveiling of the statue of Diana, Princess of Wales.
Garden designer Pip Morrison was in charge of the layout and planting scheme, and it was brought to life by the Gardens and Estates team at Historic Royal Palaces (HRP), led by deputy head, Graham Dillamore.
The garden now features a number of Diana’s favourite flowers, including forget-me-nots, as well as many other spring and summer blooms in an array of pastel colours. See more of the new Sunken Garden design below:
Prince Harry and Prince William will reunite in London to unveil a statue of Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday.
The ceremony will be the brothers’ first appearance together since Prince Philip’s funeral in April.
Harry and William first commissioned the statue in 2017, on the 29th anniversary of their mother’s death, saying at the time that they hoped it would help visitors to the palace “reflect on her life and her legacy”.
Princess Diana’s openness and willingness to speak on difficult subjects has always departed from royal protocol and been a constant inspiration to the work of her sons, Harry and William, until today.
Have you ever wondered how different things would have been if Princess Diana was still alive?
Diana, Princess of Wales, was more than just one of the most famous women of all time. She was a global icon and, known as the “People’s Princess”, remains a much-missed royal even today.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog following the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue on what would have been her 60th birthday today.
