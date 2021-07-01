Prince William and Prince Harry will reunite to unveil a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, at the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace on Thursday.

The statue’s reveal on 1 July comes on what would have been the Princess of Wales’ 60th birthday. It has been erected permanently in the newly-redesigned Sunken Garden, which has been filled with more than 4,000 flowers and offers a “calmer and more reflective setting” for the permanent tribute to the princess.

Kensington Palace has confirmed the royal brothers and members of the Spencer family, thought to be her siblings, will attend the unveiling, along with the statue committee and others involved in the process.

The statue was created by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, who has a long track record of creating images of the royal family, and the garden was redesigned by Pip Morrison.

