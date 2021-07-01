The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex have unveiled a statue in tribute to their late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace.

The new memorial, which is located in the Sunken Garden at the London palace, was revealed in a private ceremony on Thursday 1 July.

The date marks what would have been the 60th birthday of the Princess of Wales, who died at the age of 36 in August 1997 in Paris.

After a much-reported rift between the royal brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry were reunited for the occasion to pay joint tribute to their mother.

They were photographed standing next to one another at the outdoor ceremony.

The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales (PA)

They were joined by members of the Spencer family, including Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, and Diana’s two sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

The statue was created by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, who has an established relationship with the royal family.

The Duke of Cambridge (left) and Duke of Sussex look at a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London (PA)

The Sunken Garden - said to be a favourite place of the Princess during her time living at the palace - was also redesigned for the date, with the inclusion of 4,000 new flowers.

The statue was first commissioned by the brothers several years ago, in 2017, to mark 20 years since Diana’s death.