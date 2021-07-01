The statue of Princess Diana has finally been revealed after years in the making.

The sculpture was commissioned in 2017 by the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge to honour the 20th anniversary of her death.

However, it has only just been revealed today to mark what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday.

The bronze statue of Diana does not stand alone, though. In the statue, Diana is surrounded by three children who, according to Kensington Palace, together represent the universality and generational impact of The princess’ work.

Diana was renowned for her philanthropy, having been a patron to more than 100 charities during her lifetime.

The princess became known as “the Queen of hearts” thanks to her dedication to charitable causes, which ranged from the AIDS crisis to campaigning against landmines.

In 1987, she famously shook hands with a patient who had AIDS at London Middlesex Hospital, challenging the false belief that the illness could be transmitted by touch.

Commenting on the statue and its meaning, the sculptor, Ian Rank-Broadley said: “Diana, Princess of Wales was an icon who touched the lives of people right around the world, so it has been a privilege to work alongside Prince William and Prince Harry on this statue which commemorates her life.

“We wanted to capture her warmth and humanity while showcasing the impact she had across generations. I hope that people will enjoy visiting the statue and the Sunken Garden, and taking a moment to remember The Princess.”

Additionally, Prince William and Prince Harry said in a joint statement “Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better.

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.

“Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother’s memory alive.”