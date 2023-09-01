Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Previously unheard tapes of Princess Diana claiming King Charles said he was “disappointed” after Prince Harry’s birth because he “wanted a girl” have been revealed for the first time.

Diana made the recording while speaking to James Colthurst in the 1990s for her biographer, Andrew Morton. In total, she recorded seven hours worth of audio. The tapes were then used by Morton to write and publish the watershed 1992 book, Diana: Her True Story.

The clips, released just one day after the 26 anniversary of her death in a car crash, are due to feature in an upcoming documentary, Diana: The Rest of Her Story, according to ABC’s Good Morning America.

In the recording, Diana makes the claim that Charles told her stepmother, Raine Spencer, at Harry’s christening: “We’re so disappointed, we wanted a girl.” According to Diana, Spencer “snapped his head off,” letting Charles know that he “should realise you are lucky to have a child.”

“Ever since that day, the shutters have come down. That’s what he does when he gets somebody answering back at him,” Diana is heard saying in the tapes.

It wasn’t the first time Diana’s stepmother and Charles had a falling out. In the tapes, she says Charles “won’t even talk to mummy”.

The tapes also feature Diana speaking about her strained relationship with her stepmother. Raine married Diana’s father John in 1976 after her mother Frances Shand Kydd left. After John’s death in 1992, she left the family seat of Althorp due to her strained relationship with stepson Charles.

Diana said her own relationship was at times just as strained.

She explained: “I was so angry. I said I hate you so much. If you only knew how much we all hated you for what you’ve done. You ruined the house. You spent daddy’s money. I have said everything I possibly could. Raine said you have no idea how much pain your mother put your father through.

“I said pain, Raine? It’s one word you don’t even know how to relate to. In my job I see people suffer like you never see. You call that pain? I said you’ve got a lot to learn. I remember really going for her gullet.”

Diana and her siblings had a difficult relationship with stepmother, referring to her as “Acid Raine” and often singing “Raine, Raine, go away!”

The upcoming documentary is said to be a follow-up to the 2017 documentary about Princess Diana called Diana: In her Own Words.

The producer of both documentaries, Tom Jennings, discussed the initial public reaction to the first documentary while speaking to ABC, saying: “When the first film came out, people were blown away because they had not heard Diana talk like this before,” according to the Daily Mail.

“It is important as part of Diana’s legacy to allow more of those tapes to be heard,” he claimed.

The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace and Tom Jennings for comment.