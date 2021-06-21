Princess Eugenie’s sweet father’s day post for husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie shared a sweet Father’s Day post celebrating her husband and the father of her child, Jack Brooksbank.

The family live in Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Eugenie’s cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

On his first Father’s Day, Princess Eugenie shared four pictures of Brooksbank with their son, August, who is four months old, in a post on Instagram

In one image, Brooksbank, who Princess Eugenie married in 2018, can be seen asleep on a sofa, with his baby son resting on his chest.

Another shows the father of one proudly pushing his son’s pram, while in another image, he’s holding baby August and smiling.

Captioning the post, Princess Eugenie wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to you my love.. you are the ultimate father to our boy!!”

The couple’s first son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, was born on 9 February at the Portland Hospital in London.

At the time, Eugenie shared the news of his arrival on Instagram with a black and white picture of the couple holding their newborn son’s tiny hand.

In a follow-up post, they announced his name, writing: “We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

“Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣”

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson also shared pictures of her husband and August to celebrate Brooksbank’s birthday in May.

She described him as “exceptional” and wished him “Happy Birthday my love”.

On what would have been Prince Philip’s 100th birthday on 10 June, his granddaughter posted an image of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh together.

Eugenie wrote: “Thinking of Grandpa on what would have been his 100th birthday.”