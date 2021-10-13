Princess Eugenie shares new wedding photo to celebrate third anniversary

Princess Eugenie has shared a never-before-seen photograph from her wedding reception to mark her three-year anniversary with husband Jack Brooksbank.

The romantic photograph, which was posted on Eugenie’s Instagram account, showed her and Brooksbank smiling and embracing during the happy occasion in 2018.

The 31-year-old is pictured in a peach-coloured gown with a pleated skirt designed by Zac Posen, which she wore for the evening reception. During the church ceremony, she wore an elegant wedding dress with long sleeves and a low back, designed by Peter Pilotto.

Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, wrote in the caption: “Happy Anniversary my love… Three years today!!”

The couple were wed at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, celebrating the event for two days with friends and family. They now have a son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, who is eight months old.

Sarah, the Duchess of York, congratulated her daughter and son-in-law on Twitter, writing: “Happy Wedding Anniversary, what a magical day. Thank you, Jack and Eugie for sharing your hearts.”

On their second wedding anniversary, Eugenie posted a video montage that included nine photos from the day, with the song “Baby It’s You” by London Grammar playing in the background.

Another previously-unseen image from the day was shared by the couple’s wedding photographer, Divine Day Photography, to mark their third anniversary.

The photographer posted a snap of Eugenie sitting inside a car in her wedding dress and a tiara, with the caption: “One of my favourite HRH Princess Eugenie on her way to make it official. What an honour. Three years ago gorgeous one… Happy Anniversary to you both!”

Ahead of the wedding anniversary, Eugenie co-authored an article for Spear’s Magazine to urge the public to protect the Earth’s oceans.

Writing in her capacity as the Blue Marine Foundation Ambassador, alongside CEO Clare Brook, the article read: “There is only one ocean. The challenges it faces are sadly man-made and most can be turned around if we act now.

“If we work together to protect it, the ocean will protect us – in perpetuity.”