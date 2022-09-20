Danish royal Princess Mary ‘uninvited’ from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The absence of a prominent Danish royal from the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was due to her invite being revoked at the last minute by the UK government, reports have claimed.

Denmark’s royal family issued a statement last Tuesday (13 September) announcing that Prince Frederik would be joined at the historic State Funeral by his wife, Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, and his mother, Queen Margrethe II.

However, as both her husband and mother-in-law took their seats in the front row of Westminster Abbey on Monday, the Princess was nowhere to be seen.

Speaking to the Danish tabloid BT, the family claimed that the UK foreign office had issued Mary’s initial invitation by some “regrettable error”.

A statement from the Royal House read: “There has been a regrettable error in the invitation from the British Foreign Office’s protocol. It is thus only the Queen and the Crown Prince who, from the Danish side, will participate in Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday.”

Princess Mary and Prince Frederik have been married for 17 years and share four children (Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima)

The Independent has approached Denmark’s Royal House for further comment.

Buckingham Palace and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) have also been contacted.

It is likely that Mary, 50, was excluded from the ceremony because each royal family or dignitary invited to the service was only permitted to bring one extra guest with them.

The tabloid’s royal correspondent said he expected that the Royal House would be been “upset” by the last minute retraction, describing the mix-up as “clumsy and unfortunate”.

Heads of state and overseas government representatives, including representatives for some 20 foreign royal families, governors-general and realm prime ministers, gathered in the gothic church on Monday to mourn Britain’s late monarch.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece arrive at St. George's Chapel, in Windsor (AP)

Queen Margrethe, who was seen shedding a tear by Queen Elizabeth’s coffin ahead of the funeral, was the first foreign monrach to pay tribute to the Queen.