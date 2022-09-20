Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Danish royal Princess Mary ‘uninvited’ from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Denmark’s Royal House said the UK foreign office had issued her initial invitation by some ‘regrettable error’

Emily Atkinson
Tuesday 20 September 2022 08:43
Comments
Key moments from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

The absence of a prominent Danish royal from the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was due to her invite being revoked at the last minute by the UK government, reports have claimed.

Denmark’s royal family issued a statement last Tuesday (13 September) announcing that Prince Frederik would be joined at the historic State Funeral by his wife, Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, and his mother, Queen Margrethe II.

However, as both her husband and mother-in-law took their seats in the front row of Westminster Abbey on Monday, the Princess was nowhere to be seen.

Speaking to the Danish tabloid BT, the family claimed that the UK foreign office had issued Mary’s initial invitation by some “regrettable error”.

A statement from the Royal House read: “There has been a regrettable error in the invitation from the British Foreign Office’s protocol. It is thus only the Queen and the Crown Prince who, from the Danish side, will participate in Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday.”

Recommended

Princess Mary and Prince Frederik have been married for 17 years and share four children

(Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima)

The Independent has approached Denmark’s Royal House for further comment.

Buckingham Palace and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) have also been contacted.

It is likely that Mary, 50, was excluded from the ceremony because each royal family or dignitary invited to the service was only permitted to bring one extra guest with them.

The tabloid’s royal correspondent said he expected that the Royal House would be been “upset” by the last minute retraction, describing the mix-up as “clumsy and unfortunate”.

Heads of state and overseas government representatives, including representatives for some 20 foreign royal families, governors-general and realm prime ministers, gathered in the gothic church on Monday to mourn Britain’s late monarch.

Recommended

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece arrive at St. George's Chapel, in Windsor

(AP)

Queen Margrethe, who was seen shedding a tear by Queen Elizabeth’s coffin ahead of the funeral, was the first foreign monrach to pay tribute to the Queen.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in