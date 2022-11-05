Jump to content

Princess of Wales attends Rugby League World Cup quarter-final in Alexander McQueen

Kate attends first match since taking over role of royal patron of the RFL from Duke of Sussex

Saman Javed
Saturday 05 November 2022 15:58
Comments
Princess of Wales: Kate issues message of support during Addiction Awareness Week

The Princess of Wales was warmly welcomed by sports fans on Saturday as she attended England’s Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match against Papua New Guinea.

Kate Middleton was all smiles as she made her way onto the pitch this afternoon ahead of the game, dressed in a red full-length coat by Alexander McQueen.

Photographs showed the royal carrying a large umbrella as she shook hands with players from both teams at Wigan’s DW Stadium. It marks her first appearance at a match since she took over as the royal patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL) from the Duke of Sussex.

Kate was also seen clapping during a moment of “non-silence”, which commemorated the tournament’s Movember Mental Fitness Match Day. The campaign aims to combat the silence surrounding men’s mental health struggles.

“There are a lot of very excited fans out there,” Kate said upon her arrival at the game.

She also met Clare Balding, a TV presenter and president of the RFL, and congratulating the England Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL) team on winning the first PDRL World Cup after beating New Zealand in the final last Sunday.

After hearing how the team had prepared for the games, Kate was heard telling them: “Really well done.”

Also on Saturday, the royal spoke with volunteers of the Rugby League World Cup Social Impact Programme. Launched in 2018, the initiative aims to have a positive impact on the tournament’s host towns and cities.

(AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

The volunteers presented Kate with several gifts, including some knitted hats, a signed shirt and some soap.

“I tried knitting once and I was terrible at it, so I’ll have to come for lessons,” Kate said as she accepted the hats from volunteer Susan Hill.

Hill replied: “It’s easy when you know how.”

Ahead of Kate’s arrival, Simon Johnson, chairman of the RFL, commented: “We will be delighted and honoured to welcome the Princess of Wales for the first time as the RFL’s Royal Patron.

“With both our England Women and Men’s teams playing important World Cup matches on Saturday, her presence will enhance a special occasion for our sport, for the World Cup and for the famous rugby league town of Wigan.”

