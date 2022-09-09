Are pubs closing following death of Queen Elizabeth II?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace announced this week and now many are wondering what will remain open during the nation’s 10-day official period of mourning.

The monarch, who reigned for 70 years on the throne, died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September. Her son, the Prince of Wales, will succeed the Queen as King Charles III while his wife, Camilla, will take the name of Queen Consort.

Following her death, the official plan known as Operation London Bridge is already underway. This series of carefully constructed plans, which have been in place since the 1960s, involves a state funeral, a minute of silence, and Prince Charles’ coronation as king.

In addition, the plan includes a 10-day official period of mourning, beginning Friday. The Queen’s funeral is likely to take place nine days after she passes, culminating with a “national day of mourning”. During the period of mourning there will be no government policy announcements or speeches, but the day-to-day business of government will continue.

As for shops, schools, banks, work offices and pubs, it is up to individual institutions and businesses to decide whether they remain open or allow employees time off. Although the Queen’s funeral takes place on a national day of mourning, a nationwide bank holiday is not guaranteed. This means that pubs, supermarkets, banks, and post offices are likely to stay open during the 10-day mourning period.

In the Isle of Man, a British Crown dependency located in the British Isles, pubs across the island will be closed for 24 hours from Friday, 9 September until Saturday, 10 September.

Some pubs have shared their own tributes to the Queen following the announcement of her death on Thursday evening. Oakman Inns & Restaurants tweeted the company was “deeply saddened” to learn of the passing of the UK’s longest reigning monarch.

Night Time Industries, which represents more than 100 nightclubs and live music venues across the UK, shared its own tribute to the Queen on social media as well. And the British Beer & Pub Association tweeted that they will “work work with our nation’s pubs & brewers to pay respect in communities across the country.”