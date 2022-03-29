Queen will attend Prince Philip’s memorial service in London today

The Queen will attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey this morning, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The ceremony, which will be broadcast live by the BBC, will celebrate the duke’s public service and “long life lived fully”. Other senior members of the Royal Family are also expected to attend.

Prince Philip died on 9 April last year aged 99. His funeral was attended by just 30 guests due to Covid-19 social distancing restrictions.

Photographs from inside St George’s Chapel, which showed the queen sitting alone for the duration of the service, were shared across the world.

Today’s ceremony will mark the Queen’s first public event outside of her own residences this year.

Concerns for the Queen’s health have heightened in recent months after she spent a night in hospital in October 2021. News of the hospital stay rocked the nation as the Queen was previously perceived to be in good health for her age.

Her Majesty was due to visit Northern Ireland to meet locals and school children in County Down but the trip was cancelled.

Earlier that month, she was also pictured using a walking stick during a service at Westminster Abbey.

In November, the Queen missed the annual Remembrance Sunday service in London, with Buckingham Palace announcing that the monarch would not attend because she has sprained her back.

The event was supposed to mark her first public appearance following the hospital stay.

The monarch, who contracted Covid-19 in February, also did not attend a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey earlier this month and was represented by Prince Charles instead.

The Queen and Prince Philip had been married for 73 years before his death. During her 2021 Christmas message, the monarch spoke of the “beloved” duke.

Sporting a brooch she had worn during their honeymoon, she said: “That mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him.”