The Queen has appeared on the Buckingham Palace for the last day of the platinum jubilee — a moment which has made some royal fans emotional.

Her Majesty, who is celebrating her 70th year on the throne, made a surprise appearance to mark the end of the platinum jubilee alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The 96-year-old monarch, who was dressed in vivid green, was flanked by her three heirs during the appearance.

It also marked her third and final in-person appearance across the four-day weekend, after she was forced to pull out of the Service of Thanksgiving and the Epsom Derby.

The Queen has been facing mobility issues since an overnight stay in hospital last October.

However, royal fans were delighted to see the monarch make a final balcony appearance to mark the end of the weekend’s celebrations, with some even saying that it made them “emotional”.

“I did not think that The Queen coming out on the balcony would make me quite so emotional, what a beautiful moment,” one Twitter user wrote.

“So emotional to see Her Majesty appearing on the balcony, but also an incredible moment to see the Queen with the future of the Royal family - four generations!” another noted.

While a third added: “The crowd singing God Save the Queen during the Queen’s balcony appearance. What an emotional and amazing moment.”

Others said that the jubilee has been “sensational” and “uplifting”. “Amazing to see such an outpouring of affection and gratitude for The Queen and her incredible 70 years of service,” one user wrote.

“Seeing her majesty on the balcony was a wonderful end to the amazing celebrations for her 70 years of service, we love you ma’am thank you,” another added.

The Queen also appeared on the Palace balcony on Thursday following the Trooping the Colour parade.