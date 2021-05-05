The Queen has launched her own beer brand, with two bitters going on sale at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

The beers, which have been produced using organic barley harvested from the estate’s gardens, come in two variations: a 4.3 per cent Best Bitter and a slightly stronger five per cent Golden IPA.

The launch comes soon after the death of Prince Philip, a keen ale enthusiast, who Prince Harry described as having a “beer in hand” during a tribute.

As per The Times, Buckingham Palace confirmed this week that the beverages will go on sale at the estate’s gift shop, which is now re-open following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

According to the beers’ labels, the Best Bitter is described as a “cold filtered traditionally brewed beer”. Made using three kinds of hops, it is a “characteristic full flavoured beer”.

Packaged in a traditional dark glass bottle, the green label features an illustration of a hare on the Sandringham grounds.

The Golden IPA comes in an almost identical bottle, with a yellow label featuring a pheasant. Also made using three varieties of hops, it is a “cold filtered amber-coloured Ale” with the “subtle flavour” of a strong beer.

Both bottles state that the beers have been made in the UK, exclusively for the Sandringham estate.

“The Sandringham Estate is a wildlife haven for pheasants, hares, owls and many other species thrive in the wood and farmland habitats,” the label adds.

The beer is being brewed locally by Barsham Brewery using “Organic Laureate Spring Barley harvested from the Royal estate, and crystal clear water drawn from a nearby bore hole”, a sign in the estate’s shop reads, as reported by Mail Online.

The news of the launch is a departure from the Queen’s usual drink of choice, who is known to favour gin.

On 5 May, The Royal Collection Trust, which manages the royal palaces, announced the launch of a Buckingham Palace Sloe Gin.

Departing from tradition, the gin has been infused with sloe berries, plums, cranberries, cloves and kirsch, giving it a rich ruby colour.