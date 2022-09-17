Where will Queen Elizabeth II be buried?
State funeral will take place in Westminster Abbey but Elizabeth II will be laid to rest in her beloved Windsor
The Queen‘s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September, Buckingham Palace has announced.
However, Her Majesty will be buried in her beloved Windsor, in the King George VI memorial chapel.
The chapel is set on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the estate the Queen moved to permanently for the last few years of her life.
It is named after the Queen’s father, who died from a coronary thrombosis in 1952, aged 56. The chapel was finished in 1969 and King George VI was moved there later that year.
Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother was buried in the chapel after she died aged 101 in 2002.
Princess Margaret also died in 2002, seven weeks before the Queen Mother. Her ashes were brought to the chapel following the Queen Mother’s death so she could be with her mother and father.
After the Queen has been buried in the chapel, Prince Philip will be moved to be in the chapel with her. He was previously interred in the Royal Vault at St Georges Chapel.
Like other members of the royal family, the Queen will likely be buried in a lead-lined coffin as this helps the body to be preserved for longer. Lead stops moisture getting in the coffin and makes it airtight.
Princess Diana’s coffin reportedly weighed a quarter of a tonne due to the amount of lead used.
