Queen Camilla reveals her ideal last meal

Everyone has an idea of what our last meal would be, and that decision can get harder the more people try different foods.

While Queen Camilla may have the luxury to dine around the world as a member of the royal family, her last meal isn’t anything fancy. Instead, she recently revealed that her ideal last meal would include vegetables she’s grown herself.

The royal opened up to her son Tom Parker-Bowles, a food critic, about what her last meal would be for a piece in You magazine. “My last supper would probably involve my own asparagus, with lots of butter,” she told her son. The avid gardener also explained that her last supper must include risotto. “Angela Hartnett’s risotto. I love her cooking. Dover sole meuniére, with ratte potatoes and fresh broad beans and peas from the garden,” Camilla said.

Despite the many lavish cuisines both she and King Charles III have eaten over the years, they still remain partial to growing their own vegetables. According to You, the two regularly grow kale, purple sprouting broccoli, carrots, courgettes and lots of greens in their gardens.

“I love the vegetable garden, and summer in particular,” she said. “I’m very proud of my white peaches. My husband is an excellent gardener, and we’re quite competitive about our fruit and vegetables.”

Although they may not be part of her last meal, the outlet reported that Camilla is also a big fan of cheese, sweet treats, and fish and chips. “One of my favourite foods is baked beans on toast,” she said. “Always Heinz. And freshly cooked fish and chips, wrapped in paper. That smell. You cannot beat proper fish and chips.”

However, there are some foods that the royal prefers to stay clear of, one of them being peppers. “I can’t bear peppers, raw or cooked,” she said, before adding that she wouldn’t go for offal - the internal organs of an animal - unless it was “very good liver”.

“I’m not a fan of offal either, aside from very good liver. And I avoid chilli and garlic too, unlike my son,” Camilla said.

It also wouldn’t be her last meal without dessert. The Queen said that her last dessert would be chocolate ice cream with berries. “Some bitter chocolate ice cream, plus strawberries and raspberries and lots of clotted cream,” she said. “Along with a really good glass of red claret.”

She also joked that because it is her last meal, it wouldn’t just be one glass of wine: “And, seeing it’s my last supper, probably two.”

Normally, Camilla said she tends to eat a fairly plain diet with food that she makes herself. Although, she admitted that she could “fill a book with all [her] cooking disasters.”

“As for baked potatoes… many a poor, incinerated specimen has been found in the bottom of the Aga, put in, then forgotten about,” she joked.

Her staples regularly include fish with butter and herbs, according to You. Avocados are also part of her daily diet, saying she now eats them “most days” after “hating” them at first.

“I’d eaten avocados at home and hated them at first. But I now eat them most days,” Queen Camilla said.