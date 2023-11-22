Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Queen Camilla will reportedly be joined by her children and five grandchildren for the first time at Sandringham for Christmas celebrations.

King Charles is said to have extended the invite to Camilla’s family as the royals prepare for their annual holiday gathering.

According to ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship, Camilla usually hosts her family at her private home in Wilshire, but things will be a little different this year.

On Christmas day, it is an annual tradition for the royals to attend church on the Norfolk estate, with the Prince and Princess of Wales and other senior members of the family in attendance.

The royals at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in 2022 (PA)

A royal source with knowledge of this year’s arrangements at Sandringham told the news outlet: "The Queen has invited her children and grandchildren this year which is different from previous years.”

Joining the Christmas holidays will be Tom Parker Bowles,48, Laura Lopes,45 and the Queen’s sister Annabel Elliot,74.

Tom Parker-Bowles (L) and Laura Lopes (R) (PA)

Camilla’s five grandchildren Freddy and Lola Parker Bowles and Eliza, Louis and Gus Lopes, will also be among the guests.

The Queen’s three grandsons were all Page of Honours at the King’s Coronation alongside her great nephew Arthur Elliot.

The royals are set to enjoy a festive lunch in the larger ballroom in the Sandringham House, rather than the dining room, the ITV report adds.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, is also said to be joining the lunch. She and her former husband, Prince Andrew, will stay at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate.

It is not yet confirmed if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend this year’s Christmas festivities in the UK.

Their last royal Christmas was in 2018 as the two were seen alongside The Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Princess of Wales walks side by side with Harry and Megan (PA)

Recent reports claim the couple may be “happy to accept” an invitation to spend Christmas with the royal family.

A source told The Times: “I can’t imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty.”

“As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays,” The insider added.

Will there be a royal Christmas reunion? We’ll just have to wait and see...