Woman astonished to discover her pet dog is the brother of Queen’s corgi

A woman has spoken of her shock after discovering that her pet is the brother of one of the Queen’s corgis.

Nadia Smith, 28, got her corgi puppy, Wilbur, in February 2021, but it wasn’t until taking him home that she found out about his royal connection.

After spotting a post in a Facebook group about the Queen’s new corgi, Muick, she quickly realised that the two dogs had come from the same breeder.

And after seeing the pictures, it became clear that the two pups were brothers – the only two in the litter – something the breeder also confirmed.

“I was in shock when I realised,” said Smith, who works in social media marketing. “I originally thought it was a weird coincidence.

“You never think anything like this will happen to you,” she continued. “It's such a strange way to be connected to her.”

She added that she and her partner loved corgis because of the Queen: “From seeing her with all her corgis, we thought if they're good enough for her, they're good enough for us!

“With her passing, it's so surreal, you somehow never think it'll actually happen. Everything stood still.”

Wilbur the corgi (Nadia Smith / SWNS)

Smith revealed that she had actually held Muick when they went to pick up Wilbur, and had considered taking him too, before deciding against it.

“We held the Queen's actual corgi - and we own his brother!” she said, adding: “‘The Queen's dog chewed my shoelaces’ is not something you ever expect to say!”

Upon learning of their pet’s royal provenance, the surprised couple sent the Queen a letter and photographs of Wilbur to let her know.

She received a letter back from Paul Whybrew, the Queen's loyal Page of the Backstairs, thanking her and saying that it was good to know that Wilbur was happy and doing well.

“I felt quite bad that his brother is in a palace and Wilbur is not!”

Wilbur the corgi taking a nap (Nadia Smith / SWNS)

“But he really is the best,” she said. “He's so funny, and has so much personality.

“He's kind and sweet but also quite sassy. He makes people earn his trust, and teases people before letting them pet him.”

Despite this, Wilbur has proved to have mass appeal, according to Smith.

“Everyone loves him - he has more friends than me!”

Muick was a gift from Prince Andrew and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to keep the Queen company while Prince Philip was in hospital in early 2021.

The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, will become the new owners of Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis following her death.

Muick was named after a favourite spot near Balmoral Castle, where she traditionally spent her summers.

A spokesperson for Prince Andrew said that he and his ex-wife will take on two of the late monarch’s dogs, Muick and Sandy.

Additional reporting by SWNS