Queen to receive prime minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, palace announces
The Queen will receieve outgoing prime minsiter Boris Johnson at Balmoral rather than London or Windsor in an historic first, the palace has announced.
The meeting will be followed by an audience with Britain’s new Conservative leader on Tuesday 6 September, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.
It is understood the decision was taken at this stage for the Queen to remain at her Scottish lodgings – where she is currently enjoying her summer holiday – in order to provide certainty for the prime minister’s diary.
If the monarch, 96, had experienced an episodic mobility issue next week and the plan had been to travel down to her residences in the southeast of England, it would have led to alternative arrangements at the last minute.
More follows
