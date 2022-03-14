Queen reaffirms lifelong dedication to Commonwealth amid absence from annual service

Queen Elizabeth II has said that her life “will always be devoted in service” in her annual message to the Commonwealth, despite missing the Commonwealth Day service for the first time in almost a decade.

The 95-year-old monarch said she hopes the people of the “family of nations” that is the Commonwealth can “draw strength and inspiration from what we share” during these “testing times”.

Her Majesty, who is celebrating her 70th year on the throne this year, added that she was happy to reaffirm the pledge she made in 1947 to devote her life in service to the nation and Commonwealth.

However, having recently recovered from a bout of Covid-19, the Queen was absent from a Westminster Abbey service marking the day, which is an important event in the royal calendar.

A spokesperson from Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday that Prince Charles was asked by the Queen to represent her at the service, following discussions with the royal household.

He added: “The Queen will continue with other planned engagements, including in-person audiences, in the week ahead.”

The last time the Queen missed the service was nine years ago, in 2013, while recovering from a bout of gastroenteritis.

Other members of the royal family who were in attendance included the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

In her written message to 2.5 billion Commonwealth citizens, released ahead of the service, the Queen said: “In this year of my Platinum Jubilee, it has given me pleasure to renew the promise I made in 1947, that my life will always be devoted in service.

“Today, it is rewarding to observe a modern, vibrant and connected Commonwealth that combines a wealth of history and tradition with the great social, cultural and technological advances of our time. That the Commonwealth stands ever taller is a credit to all who have been involved."

The head of state continued: “Our family of nations continues to be a point of connection, co-operation and friendship.

“It is a place to come together to pursue common goals and the common good, providing everyone with the opportunity to serve and benefit.

“In these testing times, it is my hope that you can draw strength and inspiration from what we share, as we work together towards a healthy, sustainable and prosperous future for all.”

The Commonwealth service would have been the Queen’s first major public appearance since she marked her Platinum Jubilee milestone in February.

Just weeks after the reached the milestone, Her Majesty tested positive for Covid on Sunday 20 February and experienced “mild cold-like symptoms”.

She fell ill after it was confirmed she had been in direct contact with Charles the week he had the disease.

The Queen is due to celebrate her 96th birthday in less than six weeks, so her decision not to attend the Commonwealth service is likely to be interpreted as a precautionary measure by royal commentators, it has been reported.

Additional reporting by PA