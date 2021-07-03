A photograph of the Queen driving her Range Rover the short distance from Windsor Castle to her favourite event, the Royal Windsor Horse Show, has drawn praise from her fans.

Her Majesty looked jovial as she joined equestrian fans at the event, which is a private occasion for the Queen. She dresses informally when attending and mingles with the other visitors as they watch horses and ponies put on display.

Her visit marks the first time she has attended the event since 2019, as last year’s was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The last time she attended, she was joined by her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away in April at the age of 99.

The picture of the 95-year-old Queen driving her Range Rover car to the show ground, accompanied by her lady-in-waiting Dame Annabel Whitehead, was described by a number of her fans as “amazing”.

Queen Elizabeth II seen driving her Range Rover car as she attends day 2 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, Windsor Castle (Getty Images)

With her head just peeking over the steering wheel, one commentator on Twitter said the Queen “is too adorable”, adding: “I hope to live as long as she has and move around like she does at her age!”

Another person was impressed by her ability to drive the heavy duty car, saying: “The old lady can still drive this heavy engine sport utility vehicle. I had one of those years ago and every time I drove it, I felt like I was pulling an 18-wheeler.”

Others said she looked “teeny weeny tiny” and observed that the Queen appeared to be “obviously enjoying herself” at the show.

The monarch has been attending the show for decades. She won a first prize at the event as a teenager in 1943, when she drove a utility vehicle harnessed to her black fell pony, a troop that she won again the following year.

The Queen is well-known for her love for horses, with one of her other favourite events being the Royal Ascot. She took horse-riding lessons from the age of three, and has owned a number to thoroughbreds over the years

In 2013, she became the first reigning monarch to win Royal Ascot’s Gold Cup with her thoroughbred, Estimate.